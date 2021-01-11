The Terrible Podcast – Talking Steelers-Browns Recap, Blame Game, Ben’s Future, Coaches, Free Agents, Listener Emails & More

Season 11, Episode 68 of The Terrible Podcast is now in the can and in this Monday morning show, Alex Kozora and I get right to talking about the Pittsburgh Steelers Sunday night playoff game debacle against the Cleveland Browns.

Alex and I get into a huge overview of the Steelers Super Wild Card game loss Sunday night to the Browns. We also compare the loss to the 2017-2018 playoff loss to the Jacksonville Jaguars an attempt to understand how something like those two games could happen.

Alex and I play the blame game and that includes us talking about the Steelers coaches and quarterback Ben Roethlisberger.

We talk about the possibility of Roethlisberger being back in 2021 and if the coordinators will be back as well. We also discuss the Steelers 2021 chances of having a Super Bowl-contending team from this far out.

While we do not go deep into breaking down the Steelers Sunday night game, we do discuss the overall flow of it and several plays and decisions that happened during it. We also discuss the play of several individual players Sunday night in the loss to the Browns.

The Steelers have a lot of offseason decisions to make and that includes deciding which of their free agents to bring back if possible. Alex and I go over the Steelers long list of unrestricted free agents and our early thoughts on if we think each will be back in 2021.

We wrap up several loose ends late in this Monday show and then turn our attention to several questions we received from listeners of the show since the Sunday game ended.

