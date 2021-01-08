The Terrible Podcast – Talking Steelers-Browns Preview, URFA Values, Coordinator Talk, Wild Card Picks, Listener Emails & More

Season 11, Episode 67 of The Terrible Podcast is now in the can and in this Friday morning show, Alex Kozora and I get right to talking about the Pittsburgh Steelers latest injury report ahead of their Sunday night Super Wild Card game against the Cleveland Browns.
Alex and I go over the Steelers recent transactions and we both think the team’s Sunday night inactive list is likely to look like. We also recap the COVID issues the Browns have had this week and the impact those are likely to have on them Sunday night against the Steelers.
All three of the Steelers coordinators talked to the media on Thursday so Alex and I recap the main talking pints from the comments made by Randy Fichtner, Keith Butler and Danny Smith.
Pro Football Focus recently took an early stab at predicting the landing spots and contract values of the soon-to-be 2021 unrestricted free agents that comprise their top 100 so Alex and I discuss the Steelers players they have in that article.
The Steelers will play the Browns Sunday night, so Alex and I are pleased to be joined once again by Scot Petrak, who covers the Cleveland team for The Chronicle-Telegram and Medina Gazette. We get Scott’s thoughts on everything related to the Browns and what all has happened with the team this past week. We talk offense, defense and more. We close out our 30-minute interview with Scott by getting his prediction for the Sunday night game in addition to his thoughts on what will happen in this year’s Super Bowl.
If you are not already doing so, please follow Scott on Twitter at @ScottPetrak and read his work online at BrownsZone.com. We are grateful to have had him on the show several times this season.
After our interview with Scott, Alex and I give our own breakdown on the Steelers Sunday night Wild Card game against the Browns and then follow that up by prediction all the Super Wild Card week games against the spread and that includes final score predictions for the Pittsburgh-Cleveland game.
We close out this Friday show by tying up several loose ends and then answer a few great questions we received from listeners the last few days.
