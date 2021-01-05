Texans Have Interviewed Steelers’ Omar Khan For GM Position

There are a lot openings around the NFL right now and that includes front office positions. The Houston Texans has a General Manager opening that they’re attempting to fill and not surprisingly, a key member of the Pittsburgh Steelers front office has interviewed for it.

According to the Texans on Monday night, Omar Khan, the Steelers Vice President of Football and Business Administration, has interviewed to be Houston’s General Manager.

Khan, who has been with the Steelers since 2001, has interviewed in previous years for open General Manager positions with the Miami Dolphins, St. Louis Rams, New York Jets and the Seattle Seahawks.

A Tulane graduate, Khan, who got his NFL start with the New Orleans Saints, was recently on the annual list of potential future NFL General Managers that Sports Illustrated’s Albert Breer put together at the end of December.

Here’s what Breer wrote in his mention of Khan.

“Earlier in his career, Khan was earmarked as Bill Cowher’s GM whenever Bill Cowher returned. Cowher never came back (maybe he will someday), but in the meantime Khan’s influence in the Steelers organization grew. If Kevin Colbert retires this year or next, Khan could become GM there (or maybe split the role with a personnel man like pro director Brandon Hunt). And he’s also got a relationship with Panthers owner David Tepper, who had his eyes on Andrew Berry last year and may see Khan as a similar outside-the-box idea.”

Khan has forever been deemed a “salary cap guru” of sorts and has essentially been the right-hand man of Steelers General Manager Kevin Colbert for nearly two decades. It’s quite astonishing that he’s yet to land a General Manager job elsewhere. Khan spent 10 years as the Steelers Football Administration Coordinator before being promoted to Director of Football Administration in 2011. His title then became Vice President of Football and Business Administration in 2016.

We’ll have to wait and see how his ultimately plays out and it might not be the last interview that Khan has in the coming weeks. The Texans have been without a full-time general manager since moving on from Bill O’Brien in early October. O’Brien was also served as the Texans head coach.