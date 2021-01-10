Steelers Vs. Browns: Inactives For Super Wild Card Week

The Pittsburgh Steelers have now released their list of players who will be inactive for the team’s Super Wild Card Sunday night home game against the Cleveland Browns and as expected, it includes the names of six players and no real surprises.

All six of the Steelers Sunday inactives are healthy scratches. The list of six players includes quarterback Joshua Dobbs, running back Anthony McFarland Jr., defensive end Isaiah Buggs, guard Danny Isidora, outside linebacker Jayrone Elliott and safety Antoine Brooks Jr.

The Steelers hinted this past week that Dobbs might be active Sunday night as a third quarterback after dressing him in Week 17 and using him situationally. After the dust cleared, however, the Steelers decided to dress an extra special teams player instead of Dobbs.

After sitting out the Steelers Week 17 game with injuries, kicker Chris Boswell and safety Terrell Edmunds are both back for the team’s Sunday night playoff game against the Browns. Also back Sunday night are tight end Eric Ebron and and outside linebacker Cassius Marsh. Both Ebron and Marsh were on the Steelers Reserve/COVID-19 list in Week 17 and thus both missed the season finale against the Browns.

The Steelers also have guard Matt Feiler and inside linebacker Robert Spillane both back Sunday night. Feiler and Spillane were activated from the team’s Reserve/Injured list this past week.

Steelers Inactive Players:

QB Joshua Dobbs

G Danny Isidora

DE Isaiah Buggs

OLB Jayrone Elliott

S Antoine Brooks Jr.

RB Anthony McFarland Jr.

Browns Inactive Players:

WR Marvin Hall

CB Brian Allen

S Jovante Moffatt

S Tedric Thompson

T Alex Taylor

WR Ja’Marcus Bradley

DE Joe Jackson