Steelers To Select 24th Overall In 2021 NFL Draft

The Pittsburgh Steelers 2020 season came to an end Sunday night at Heinz Field as they lost to the Cleveland Browns 48-37 in a Super Wild Card game. As a result of their Sunday night playoff loss, the Steelers are now scheduled to pick 24th overall in 2021 NFL Draft.

Updated 2021 NFL Draft order after Super Wild Card Weekend: 19) Washington Football Team

20) Bears

21) Colts

22) Titans

23) Jets (via Seahawks)

24) Steelers — NFL Draft (@NFLDraft) January 11, 2021

The last time the Steelers drafted 24th overall was in 2012 and they selected guard David DeCastro in the first round with that pick. Prior to that, the Steelers have selected 24th overall in a draft three other times in 1973, 1989, and 1997.

As usual, the Steelers have quite a few positional needs in the annual draft. Several early major media mock drafts have them selecting a running back in the first round and specifically Alabama product Najee Harris.

