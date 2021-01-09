Steelers To Play Bills In Buffalo In Divisional Round With Sunday Night Win Against Browns

Super Wild Card weekend is now well underway on this Saturday and the first of six games has now been completed. In that game, the Buffalo Bills beat the Indianapolis Colts at home 27-24 to advance to the Divisional Round of the playoffs. The Bills will next play either the Pittsburgh Steelers or the winner of the Sunday game between the Tennessee Titans and the Baltimore Ravens.

Should the Steelers beat the Cleveland Browns Sunday night at Heinz Field, the last game of the Super Wild Card weekend, they will be the team that plays the Bills in Buffalo in the Divisional Round next weekend. It would mark the fourth-ever playoff game between the Steelers and Bills and the first one between the two teams in Buffalo. The Steelers are 2-1 all-time against the Bills in the playoffs.

Earlier this season, the Bills beat the Steelers 26-15 in Buffalo in week 14. The Bills also beat the Steelers 17-10 in a 2019 Week 15 game in Pittsburgh. The Steelers last win against the Bills came in 2016 when they won 27-20 in Buffalo

The Steelers and Bills have met each other 27 times (including 3 postseason games), with the Pittsburgh winning 16 games and Buffalo winning 11 games.