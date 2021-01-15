Steelers Sign RB Trey Edmunds, T Jarron Jones To Reserve/Future Contracts

The Pittsburgh Steelers signed two more players to Reserve/Future contracts on Friday and both ended the 2020 season with the team. Signed by the Steelers to Reserve/Future contracts on Friday were running back Trey Edmunds and tackle Jarron Jones.

Edmunds, who was waived on Wednesday by the Steelers, finished the 2020 season on the team’s Reserve/Injured list with a hamstring injury. He cleared waivers 24 hours later and is now back under contract for 2021. Edmunds played seven offensive snaps for the Steelers in 2020 and 20 more on special teams before suffering his hamstring injury.

As for Jones, who spent a good portion of the 2020 season on the Steelers practice squad, he had been on team’s Practice Squad/Injured list since the last week of December. Jones signed with the Steelers during the 2020 offseason after playing for the New York Guardians in the XFL. He originally entered the NFL with the New York Giants in 2017 as an undrafted rookie free agent out of Notre Dame.