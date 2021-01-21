Steelers Sign QB Dwayne Haskins, Three Others To Reserve/Future Contracts

The Pittsburgh Steelers added several players to their offseason roster on Thursday and that list of four players includes former first-round draft pick quarterback Dwayne Haskins.

By, now, everyone should know all about Haskins, who was selected by the Washington Football Team in the first-round of the 2019 NFL Draft out of Ohio State. Haskins reportedly signed a one-year contract on Thursday and will now attempt to revive his NFL career in 2021 with the Steelers.

Haskins is represented by Brian Levy, who is also the agent of Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin.

In addition to signing Haskins to a Reserve/Future contract on Thursday, the Steelers also signed tight end Charles Jones, tight end Dax Raymond and cornerback Stephen Denmark, a Valdosta State product who was selected in the seventh round of the 2019 NFL Draft by the Chicago Bears, to Reserve/Future contracts as well.

Jones, a Tulane product, ended the 2020 season on the Steelers practice squad. As for Raymond, he was with the Steelers during their 2020 training camp, but an ankle injury forced him to the team’s Reserve/Injured list after clearing waivers. The Steelers then waived Raymond from that list with an injury settlement.

As for Denmark, the Steelers had him in for a 2019 pre-draft visit. Denmark played wide receiver his first three years of college and made the switch to defensive back going into spring ball of his senior year. Last season at Valdosta State he registered 55 total tackles of which 8 resulted in lost yardage. He also recorded 3 interceptions and 12 total passes defensed. He was voted Second Team All-Gulf South in 2018 for his play at cornerback.