Steelers Sign DB Trevor Williams To Practice Squad On Wednesday

The Pittsburgh Steelers made a set of transactions on Wednesday related to their practice squad.

Signed to the Steelers practice squad on Wednesday was defensive back Trevor Williams, who reportedly visited with the team recently. To make room for Williams on the practice squad, long snapper/outside linebacker Christian Kuntz was released.

Williams, who entered the NFL originally in 2016 with the San Diego Chargers as an undrafted free agent out of Penn State, has since spent time with the Philadelphia Eagles, Arizona Cardinals, and Jacksonville Jaguars, who released him from their practice squad in the middle of December.

In total, Williams has made 27 career NFL starts and all of them came as a member of the Chargers from 2016-2018. He has three interceptions to date and 113 total tackles in addition to 23 defensed passes.

Williams’ addition to the Steelers practice squad might be related to the team being without cornerback Joe Haden these last several days as he has been sidelined since Saturday on the Reserve/COVID-19 list.

As for Kuntz, he has bounced on and off the Steelers practice squad a few times this season.