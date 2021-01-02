Steelers Place Haden, Ebron, Marsh On COVID-19 List; Elevate Four From Practice Squad

The Pittsburgh Steelers made some Saturday transactions ahead of their Sunday road game against the Cleveland Browns and they include three players being placed on the team’s Reserve/COVID-19 list.

The Steelers placed cornerback Joe Haden, tight end Eric Ebron, and outside linebacker Cassius Marsh on the team’s Reserve/COVID-19 list on Saturday. Haden tested positive earlier in the day and not only will he miss the Steelers Sunday game against the Browns, he’s expected to miss the first playoff game next weekend as well.

As for Ebron and Marsh, they might be close contact cases. If so, and assume they don’t test positive, they both should be able to play next weekend in the team’s playoff game. A video on Instagram a few days ago showed the children of Haden, Ebron and Marsh all playing together at a house.

In addition to the COVID-19 related moves,. the Steelers also elevated four players from the practice squad on Saturday. Those four players elevated are tight end Kevin Rader, wide receiver Deon Cain, kicker Matthew Wright and tackle Anthony Coyle. Rader and Wright are termed COVID-19 replacements by the team.