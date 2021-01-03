Steelers Injury Update: No Significant Injuries In Week 17 Loss To Browns, Tomlin Says

While the Pittsburgh Steelers lost to the Cleveland Browns on the road on Sunday in Week 17 it appears they got out of the contest in good health. After the game, Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin said as much during his media session.

“Bumps and bruises associated with play, nothing of any significance to speak of from a health standpoint,” Tomlin said. “I’m sure I’ll have an update on Tuesday.”

The Steelers did have a few players get dinged up during Sundays loss as inside linebacker Marcus Allen and wide receiver Chase Claypool both were visibly injured during the second half. Both, however, returned to action. Additionally, inside linebacker Vince Williams may have gotten dinged up as he didn’t see a lot of playing time in the second half. Tomlin, however, did not mention Williams being injured after the game.

The Steelers had two players miss Sunday’s game with injuries and they were kicker Chris Boswell (groin) and safety Terrell Edmunds (shoulder). Three other players, cornerback Joe Haden, tight end Eric Ebron, and outside linebacker Cassius Marsh, missed the Sunday game after being placed on the Reserve/COVID-19 list on Saturday.

Tomlin did not provide much of an update of the status of those three players for the team’s playoff game against the Browns next weekend.

“We’ll see,” Tomlin said “You know how the COVID protocol is, we’ll adhere to it.”

Tomlin will next meet the media on Monday or Tuesday.