Steelers CB Joe Haden Activated From Reserve/COVID-19 List On Monday

Pittsburgh Steelers cornerback Joe Haden is now officially off the teams Reserve/COVID-19 list as of Monday, according to the NFL official transaction sheet.

Haden, who missed the Steelers Week 17 and Super Wild Card games against the Cleveland Browns while on the team’s Reserve/COVID-19 list, had been on it since January 2 after he tested positive for the coronavirus.

Haden tweeted a few days ago that he’s feeling better and that he is no longer dealing with any COVID-related symptoms. The veteran cornerback did say in his tweet that he lost his sense of smell while being sidelined by the virus.

In total, Haden appeared in 14 regular season games in 2020 for the Steelers and played 845 total defensive snaps and 49 more on special teams. He registered 52 total tackles, two tackles for loss, two interceptions and 12 passes defensed during the 2020 season. One of his two interceptions he returned for a touchdown against the Baltimore Ravens.

Haden, who will turn 32 years of age in April, is set to earn $7 million in 2021, the final year of his current contract.