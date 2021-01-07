Steelers Announce No Fans Permitted At Heinz Field For Sunday’s Playoff Game

Some disappointing news to share with Steelers’ Nation. Despite moments of optimism there would be fans for Sunday night’s playoff game against the Cleveland Browns, the Pittsburgh Steelers announced the general public won’t be allowed to attend. The maximum capacity remains at 2500, reserved for players, coaches, support staff, and close friends/family of the team.

Team spokesmen Burt Lauten released this statement Thursday morning.

In part, it reads. “We were hoping to receive approval to host fans for the playoffs at a capacity similar to our games in October and November. But unfortunately the state’s orders will only permit 2,500 total people in the building…”

Though Pennsylvania rolled back its most recent COVID restrictions, leading some to believe there would be fans, maximum capacity for large, outdoor events is still capped at 2500 people.

The last home game Pittsburgh played in front of fans was in Week 10, a November 15th win over the Cincinnati Bengals.