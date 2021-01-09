Steelers Activate G Matt Feiler, ILB Robert Spillane From Reserve/Injured List

As expected the Pittsburgh Steelers made a few transactions on Saturday afternoon and they include two players being activated from the team’s Reserve/Injured list and one other being waived. One other was elevate from the practice squad.

Activated from the Steelers Reserve/Injured list on Saturday were guard Matt Feiler and inside linebacker Robert Spillane. Feiler had been on the Steelers Reserve/Injured list since December 14 with a pectoral injury while Spillane landed on the list on December 12 with a knee injury. Both players had resumed practicing this past week.

The Saturday activations of Feiler and Spillane resulted in one player needing to be waived as the active roster sat at 52 players entering Saturday. The Steelers waived inside linebacker Tegray Scales on Saturday so the active roster would be legal at 53 active players. Scales had been on the 53 man roster since December 26.

The Steelers also elevated tight end Kevin Rader from the team’s practice squad on Saturday.

With Feiler and Spillane now both back, it will be interesting to see how much each player in the team’s Sunday night Super Wild Card Week home game against the Cleveland Browns. The heavy speculation is that Feiler will dress Sunday night but not start at left guard. Instead, many believe rookie Kevin Dotson will continue to start at left guard just as he has the last two games. Feiler opened the season as the Steelers starting left guard.

A few days ago, the Steelers activated tight end Eric Ebron and outside linebacker Cassius Marsh from the team’s Reserve/COVID-19 list. The Steelers were then granted roster exemptions for Ebron and Marsh but those expired on Friday.