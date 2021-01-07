Steelers Activate Ebron, Marsh From Reserve/COVID-19 List On Thursday

The Pittsburgh Steelers didn’t have tight end Eric Ebron or outside linebacker Cassius Marsh for their Week 17 road game against the Cleveland Browns due to both being placed on the team’s Reserve/COVID-19 list on Saturday. They, should, however, have both available to play in the team’s Sunday night Super Wild Card game at Heinz Field against the Browns as both players have now been activated from the Reserve/COVID-19 list, according to team release on Thursday.

Ebron enters Sunday’s playoff game with 56 receptions on the season for 558 yards and five touchdowns. With him out of action in Week 17 against the Browns the team elevated tight end Kevin Rader from the practice squad and used him sparingly on offense as part of packages that utilized two tight ends.

As for Marsh, who was signed off the Indianapolis Colts practice squad several weeks ago, he’s played in just one game for the Steelers since being acquired and that was the Week 16 contest against the Colts. Marsh registered two total special teams tackles in that game and played some at outside linebacker as well. Unlike Ebron, Marsh is not guaranteed to dress and play Sunday night against the Browns as the Steelers might choose to dress and play fellow outside linebacker Jayrone Elliott if only four at that position get helmets.

With Ebron and Marsh both being activated from the Reserve/COVID-19 list on Thursday, that leaves cornerback Joe Haden as the remaining player on it. Haden, however, will miss the Sunday playoff game against the Browns because of him testing positive for the virus. Ebron and Marsh were placed on the list on Saturday presumably because they were both close contacts of Haden.

The Steelers active roster now sits at 52 players following the activations of Ebron and Marsh.