Roethlisberger Says He’s Open To Contract Restructure, Believes He Can Go ‘One More Year’

Art Rooney II made it very clear that if Ben Roethlisberger is to be the Pittsburgh Steelers’ quarterback in 2021, his $41 million cap charge would have to change. And Roethlisberger is evidently receptive to the idea. According to a tweet-thread from The Athletic’s Ed Bouchette, Roethlisberger said he’s on the same page with what the team wants to do. And in doing so, seemed to imply 2021 would be his final year.

Ben told me he went to the Steelers first about restructuring his contract. "I want to do everything I can and made that very clear to them from the very beginning that it was my idea to basically help the team however I can this year." — Ed Bouchette (@EdBouchette) January 28, 2021

Ben Roethlisberger just told me: "I don't care bout my pay at all this year!" And is willing to restructure a contract that has a $41 million cap hit for 2021 that includes $19 million in bonus and salary that can be restructured. — Ed Bouchette (@EdBouchette) January 28, 2021

More Ben Roethlisberger just now to me: "I am pretty sure I want to go one more year (because) I think I can do it and give us a real chance and winning." — Ed Bouchette (@EdBouchette) January 28, 2021

The type of restructure Roethlisberger and the Steelers have in mind is unclear. The odds of a true paycut still seem awfully low. Most likely, the two sides work out an extension. If Roethlisberger does plan on 2021 being his final season, adding voidable years in an extension would be the best thing for a team to reduce his cap hit as much as possible. Dave Bryan laid out that method in a post months ago.

While the details and future beyond 2021 are unclear, it’s obvious Ben Roethlisberger will be the Pittsburgh Steelers’ QB in 2021. He wants to come back and the team wants him to return. The only question is the best way to make it work. That should be hammered out before his March roster bonus is due, meaning we’ll get our answer in about six weeks. Stay tuned.