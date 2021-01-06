Roethlisberger On Dobbs Possibly Playing Again Against Browns: ‘I’m All For It’

Will the Pittsburgh Steelers really dress third-string quarterback Joshua Dobbs again in their Sunday home Super Wild Card game against the Cleveland Browns? That seems to be the big question on a lot people’s minds right now on the heels of Dobbs being used on nine offensive plays in the team’s Week 17 road loss to the Browns with starter Ben Roethlisberger resting comfortably at home.

After Sunday’s game, and again on Tuesday, Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin left open the possibility of Dobbs dressing again this coming Sunday against the Browns in the team’s Super Wild Card game. On Wednesday, Roethlisberger was asked his thoughts on the possibility of Dobbs dressing and playing again against the Browns at Heinz Field.

“I thought Josh did a great job, too, with his handful of plays and kind of sacrificed his body on a couple of them, too, took some shots and whatnot, Roethlisberger said on Wednesday. “So, I think that’s the cool part is that no one knows who’s going to start this game at quarterback. We’ve got three options. So, that’s going to be the fun part.”

So, there you go. While we will have to wait and ultimately see what happens on Sunday with Dobbs, the Steelers certainly are forcing the Browns to prepare this week in practice for the possibility of the third-string quarterback dressing and playing again. Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski even admitted as much during his Monday press conference.

The Steelers normally only dress two quarterbacks for games so should the decide to dress Dobbs in addition to Roethlisberger and backup quarterback Mason Rudolph, it would result in maybe one less special team-type player getting a helmet. That’s plausible.

If anything, Roethlisberger let it be known on Wednesday that he’s all for Dobbs dressing and playing on Sunday against the Browns and thus entering the Super Wild Card game in place of him for several plays if it helps the team accomplish their primary goal.

“And I’m all for it,” Roethlisberger said on Wednesday. “I literally will do whatever it takes to win this football game and so you never know what you’re going to see.”