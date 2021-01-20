Report: Steelers To Hire New Offensive Line Coach Before Naming New Offensive Coordinator

The Pittsburgh Steelers have yet to name their new offensive coordinator as of Wednesday afternoon despite multiple reports this weekend stating that the team will promote quarterbacks coach Matt Canada to the position. While Canada still seems like the favorite to succeed Randy Fichtner following his contract not being renewed this offseason, the team isn’t likely to announce who their new offensive coordinator will be until a new offensive line coach has been hired, according to a Wednesday report.

Delay in naming Matt Canada (or someone) as offensive coordinator is because Mike Tomlin wants to hire an offensive line coach first, per sources. Wants to make sure what O-Line coach wants to do meshes with his OC's philosophy. — Gerry Dulac (@gerrydulac) January 20, 2021

According to Gerry Dulac of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Wednesday, the Steelers delay in naming Canada, or potentially someone else, as the team’s new offensive coordinator is because head coach Mike Tomlin wants to hire an offensive line coach first. In short Tomlin reportedly wants to make sure that the new offensive line coach’s philosophies mesh with that of his offensive coordinator’s.

Not that he was ever a reported candidate to become the Steelers new offensive line coach, but former Jacksonville Jaguars head coach Doug Marrone won’t be the selection as he is reportedly close to being hired by Alabama to be their new offensive line coach. To date, there’s been no leaks as to which candidate or candidates that Tomlin has in mind to succeed Shaun Sarrett as the team’s new offensive line coach. Sarrett, like Fichtner, did not have his contract renewed this offseason.

In addition to needing a new offensive coordinator and offensive line coach this offseason, the Steelers have yet to address who will be their new tight ends coach as well. Last week it was announced that longtime Steelers tight ends coach James Daniel is retiring. The Steelers might also decide to hire a new quarterbacks coach should Canada ultimately become the team’s new offensive coordinator.

On the defensive side of the football, the Steelers announced last week that the contract of Tom Bradley, the team’s defensive backs coach, also wasn’t being renewed this offseason. It’s yet to be announced if his spot on the coaching staff will be filled.