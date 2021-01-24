Report: Steelers Interview With Pep Hamilton For OC Job Still Forthcoming

It’s been known for several days now that the Pittsburgh Steelers plan to interview Los Angeles Chargers quarterbacks Pep Hamilton for their open offensive coordinator position. In fact, there were reports on Thursday stating that Hamilton would interview with the Steelers on Friday. That Friday interview apparently didn’t take place, according to few major media reporters. It is however, still supposed to take place just the same.

#Chargers QBs coach Pep Hamilton has a big few days ahead. He’s interviewing for the #Titans OC job and the #Steelers OC job in the coming days, per me and @TomPelissero. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) January 24, 2021

According to Ian Rapoport and Tom Pelissero on Saturday Hamilton will interview for the Steelers offensive coordinator job in the coming days. That, however, isn’t the only interview that Hamilton has scheduled as he’s reportedly scheduled to interview with the Tennessee Titans and their open offensive coordinator position as well.

Even though Hamilton is scheduled to interview with the Steelers, several reports dating back to last weekend stated that the organization is nearly set on making their current quarterbacks coach Matt Canada their next offensive coordinator.

To date, Canada, Hamilton, and veteran NFL coach Hue Jackson are the three individuals the Steelers have had reported interest in so far. Satisfying the Rooney Rule has likely played some sort of part in the Steelers not yet making their decision as to who the team’s new offensive coordinator will be. Additionally, there’s been other reports stating that the Steelers want to hire a new offensive line coach before deciding who the team’s new offensive coordinator will be.

By this time next week, odds are good the Steelers will at least have hired a new offensive line coach. As things stand right now, Hank Fraley, who most recently was with the Detroit Lions, appears to be at least one early favorite to be the team’s new offensive line coach.

With the annual Senior Bowl practices getting underway this coming week, one would think the Steelers will want to get their coaching staff vacancies filled soon. For all we know, maybe they plan on doing interviews in Mobile, Al this coming week while Senior Bowl activities and practices are taking place.