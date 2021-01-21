Report: Lions To Interview Steelers WR Coach Ike Hilliard For OC Position

Fresh with a new head coaching hire, the Detroit Lions are busy assembling their coaching staff. And the team is reportedly taking a look at Pittsburgh Steelers’ WR coach Ike Hilliard to be their next offensive coordinator. Albert Breer was first to report the news of the Lions interviewing Hilliard to be their next OC.

Source: The Lions are interviewing Steelers receivers coach Ike Hilliard for their open offensive coordinator position this afternoon. — Albert Breer (@AlbertBreer) January 21, 2021

Hilliard was hired to be the Steelers’ WR coach for the 2020 season, replacing the combination of Blaine Stewart and Ray Sherman, who took over after Darryl Drake’s sudden passing during the 2019 training camp. Previously with Washington, Hilliard did a good job with a talented wide receiver group. JuJu Smith-Schuster bounced back following an injury-plagued 2019, James Washington continued to get better, and Chase Claypool rewrote the Steelers’ rookie record books with a fantastic season.

The Lions had the introductory press conference for new head coach Dan Campbell earlier today. Hilliard and Campbell played together on the New York Giants from 1999 to 2002.

Hilliard is one of several Steelers’ assistants to receive coordinator interviews this offseason. Matt Canada interviewed to be the OC of the Miami Dolphins while the Tennessee Titans talked to Teryl Austin about their vacant DC position. Neither team have filled those positions yet though Canada still seems to be the frontrunner to replace Randy Fichtner as the Steelers’ next OC.