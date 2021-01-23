Report: Lions To Hire Anthony Lynn As OC

Discussing Detroit Lions’ coaching hires isn’t exactly what we do around here. But this one is worth noting. The Lions are reportedly expected to hire Anthony Lynn to be their next offensive coordinator. That’s notable because Pittsburgh Steelers’ WRs coach Ike Hilliard interviewed for the job.

Per sources, the Detroit Lions will be hiring former Chargers coach Anthony Lynn as their offensive coordinator. — Dan Graziano (@DanGrazianoESPN) January 23, 2021

Lynn was most recently the Los Angeles Chargers’ head coach but fired after a disappointing 2020 that saw several late-game gaffes.

Hilliard was never seen as a favorite for the Lions’ job. But he had a relationship with new head coach Dan Campbell. The two played together with the New York Giants in the late 90s and early 2000s. Hilliard has earned a reputation of developing young wide receivers whether that’s Terry McLaurin in Washington or Chase Claypool in Pittsburgh. The Steelers hired Hilliard to be their WRs coach prior to the 2020 season. Now, he seems poised to stay for another year.

QBs coach Matt Canada and DBs coach Teryl Austin have also interviewed for coordinator jobs around the league. Canada with the Dolphins, Austin with the Titans. Neither team has filled those positions yet. Canada is reportedly still the favorite to replace Randy Fichtner.