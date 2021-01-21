Free Agent T Aviante Collins Visiting With Steelers This Week

The Pittsburgh Steelers were a very busy team on Thursday as not only did they sign four players to Reserve/Future contracts, but they also have another player listed as visitor on the NFL’s official transaction sheet.

According to the NFL transaction sheet on Thursday, free agent tackle Aviante Collins, a TCU product, is visiting with the team.

NFL visits and workouts including Aviante Collins with Steelers pic.twitter.com/aY1fhnOnaf — Aaron Wilson (@AaronWilson_NFL) January 21, 2021

After going undrafted in the 2017 NFL Draft, Collins signed with the Minnesota Vikings as a free agent that May. He made the team and played in three games in a reserve role his rookie season.

Collins missed all the 2018 season after sustaining an elbow injury in practice in early September that year. He spent his second NFL season on the Vikings Reserve/Injured list.

Just ahead of the 2019 season, Collins was waived by the Vikings and was quickly signed to their practice squad. He was promoted to the active roster on November 14, 2019 and dressed for two games that season.

He did not make the Vikings 2020 roster and spent most of the season on their practice squad. He was elevated for one game last season, however.

At the 2017 NFL scouting combine, Collins measured in at 6041, 295-pounds with 33 3/8-inch arms and 9 3/8-inch hands. He ran his 40-yard dash in Indianapolis in 4.81-seconds and did 34 reps on the bench.

It will be interesting to see if the Steelers view Collins more as a tackle or a guard due to him not being a prototypical tackle size.