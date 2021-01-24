Former Steelers QB Devlin Hodges Is Signing With Rams

The Pittsburgh Steelers moved on from quarterback Devlin Hodges recently and now the former undrafted free agent out of Samford has a new home.

According to Hodges on Twitter Sunday afternoon, he’s signing with the Los Angeles Rams and it’s likely a Reserve/Future contract. Hodges, who started six games for the Steelers in 2019, spent the entire 2020 season on the team’s practice squad.

In the six games that Hodges started for the Steelers in 2019, he completed 100 of his 160 total pass attempts for 1,063 yards with five touchdowns and eight interceptions. He was sacked 15 times in total and the Steelers went 3-3 in the six games that he started.

The Steelers let the practice squad contract of Hodges expire last week and thus chose not to re-sign him to a Reserve/Future contract. Hodges now will get a chance to compete for a roster spot with the Rams, who have Jared Goff as their starting quarterback.

Hodges was signed by the Steelers as an undrafted free agent in 2019 and ultimately landed on the team’s 53-man roster after staring quarterback Ben Roethlisberger suffered a season-ending elbow injury in Week 2 of the regular season.

In his four seasons at Samford, Hodges threw for 14,584 yards, 111 touchdowns and 41 interceptions. He won the Walter Payton Award in 2018 as the most outstanding offensive player and set the FCS record for the most career passing yards.