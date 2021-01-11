Dulac: Steelers Close Facility After ‘COVID-19 Problem’

One day after their season ended, the Pittsburgh Steelers have closed their team facility due to a “COVID-19 problem,” according to this tweet by the PPG’s Gerry Dulac.

It’s unclear what the nature of that problem is.

The Steelers dealt with a COVID situation at the end of the regular season. Joe Haden tested positive for the virus the day before the Week 17 game against the Cleveland Browns. Eric Ebron and Cassius Marsh were forced to miss the game due to being close contacts but were activated and played in last night’s Wild Card loss. Haden was forced to sit out.

To their credit, the Steelers avoided massive outbreaks that dramatically hampered the team the way it did clubs like Baltimore, Tennessee, and Cleveland. With their season over, COVID risks are reduced for the next few months once they get past whatever issue they’re currently dealing with. Players may not have to come together until training camp in late July. Hopefully by then, the pandemic isn’t as potent as it is right now.

We’ll update you once we get more news with whatever issue exactly the Steelers are dealing with.