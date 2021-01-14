Dolphins Interviewing Steelers’ Matt Canada For OC Job

If Matt Canada isn’t Pittsburgh’s next offensive coordinator, he could have the job somewhere else. The Miami Dolphins reportedly will interview him for their vacant OC job, according to multiple reports.

List of Dolphins interview candidates, per source Dolphins RB coach Eric Studesville

Dolphins QB coach George Godsey

Clemson OC Tony Elliott

Chargers QB coach Pep Hamilton

49ers run game coordinator Mike McDaniel

Steelers QB coach Matt Canada — Cameron Wolfe (@CameronWolfe) January 14, 2021

Dolphins are believed to be taking a hard look at Steelers QBs coach Matt Canada for OC. Canada consulted with Miami last year, acquitted himself well in Pittsburgh. — Jeremy Fowler (@JFowlerESPN) January 14, 2021

Canada was hired before the 2020 season to be the Steelers’ quarterbacks coach. It’s his first NFL job after several stints as a college offensive coordinator with Pitt, LSU, NC State, and Maryland.

Canada’s influence on Pittsburgh’s offense was evident. Their motion rate shot up into the top ten and his coaching seemed to have a positive impact on Mason Rudolph, who improved in his lone 2020 start.

Pairing Canada with Tua Tagovailoa would be a logical move for the organization. On Thursday, the Steelers announced they were parting ways with OC Randy Fichtner, who had served in that role since 2018. Canada is expected to be in the mix to replace Fichtner, though it’s also possible the team goes with an outside hire.