Contextualization Of TE Kyle Pitts’ 2020 Pass Targets At Florida

Florida tight end Kyle Pitts is likely going to be a player we’ll be discussing on this site for the next several months and especially with him already declaring for the 2021 NFL Draft as an underclassman last month. Pitts is already being projected as the top tight end in the 2021 draft class by several major media draftniks and with the Pittsburgh Steelers potentially being in the market for one this offseason, you can see why we’ll likely to have a few posts dedicated to the Florida product between now and the end of April. Today, I’ll reveal the full contextualization of Pitts’ 2020 pass targets.

For his college career, Pitts caught 100 passes for 1,492 yards and 18 touchdowns at Florida. This past season, however, Pitts caught 43 passes for 770 yards and 12 touchdowns. The 2020 season was obviously shortened due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

In total, I have Pitts down as being targeted 65 times in total during the 2020 season. Fortunately, I was able to find all but one of those targets. The one I couldn’t locate tape of was an incomplete throw. As you can see in the table of below, every target of Pitts’ from last season has been contextualized to show specific data such as down, distance, pass distance, yards after the catch and area of the field the target occurred in. Where applicable, a link to the specific play is provided for viewing.

So, what does the contextualized target data tell us about Pitts’ 2020 season?

For starters, Pitts’ average intended target distance was an eye-popping 13.6 yards on the 64 plays that I could contextualize. He also posted an average air yards per reception distance of 12.1 yards on his 43 total catches in 2020. That stat is quite impressive as many wide receivers in this year’s draft class aren’t likely to have a completed air yard distance average that high and especially on more than 40 receptions.

Additionally, 16 of the 43 catches that Pitts had last season that I contextualized happened 15 more yards past the original line of scrimmage. Pitts’ average yards gained after the catch in 2020 was 6.3 yards with seven receptions coming in the end zone for touchdowns and thus no chance for YAC on those. That’s a great YAC number.

Another thing to point out that was remarkable about Pitts’ 2020 targets is that he did have a drop that I observed on his 64 total targets I could watch and contextualize. That’s quite impressive just like the rest of his target tape was.

In totality, Pitts posted a very nice target reel in 2020 and within it you’ll see quite a few nice catches down the field and in the middle of the hash marks as well. He has a great big catch radius and made a few contested catches worth checking out.

While the rest of Pitts’ college tape needs dissecting to see how his overall route running and blocking was, it’s hard to imagine him not being a first-round selection in the 2021 NFL Draft and thus not one of the top two tight ends selected. He’s a great pass catching tight end in a wide receiver-ish body as he exits college for the NFL. He might not be the best all-around tight end in this year’s draft class but he’s certainly more of a finished and more reliable product than current Steelers tight end Eric Ebron was when he was a first-round selection way back in 2014.

Enjoy this 2020 contextualization of Pitts’ targets to get a quick feel for him. Moving forward, one of us on the site will take a deeper dive into other areas of his overall game such as pass and run blocking.

OPP DWN DIST LOS TIME QRT RES YDS PDIST YAC AREA LINK
MISS 3 9 FLA 46 9:09 1 C 18 14 4 1 VIDEO
MISS 3 1 MISS 1 5:48 1 C-TD 1 -3 4 4 VIDEO
MISS 1 10 FLA 48 6:22 2 I 0 17 0 1 VIDEO
MISS 1 10 FLA 44 0:26 2 C 21 11 10 4 VIDEO
MISS 1 10 MISS 35 0:15 2 C 19 19 0 4 VIDEO
MISS 1 10 MISS 16 0:05 2 C-TD 16 16 0 1 VIDEO
MISS 2 6 FLA 29 14:19 3 C-TD 71 30 41 3 VIDEO
MISS 2 5 MISS 22 6:42 4 C 7 2 5 4 VIDEO
MISS 2 12 MISS 17 5:14 4 C-TD 17 24 0 3 VIDEO
SC 1 5 SC 36 5:40 1 C 20 18 2 5 VIDEO
SC 2 3 FLA 38 1:53 1 C 20 12 8 4 VIDEO
SC 1 10 SC 13 0:06 1 C-TD 13 5 8 2 VIDEO
SC 1 7 SC 7 4:19 2 I 0 15 0 1 VIDEO
SC 3 8 SC 8 3:37 2 I 0 3 0 3 VIDEO
SC 1 4 SC 4 1:22 2 C-TD 4 7 0 3 VIDEO
SC 3 2 FLA 41 13:34 3 I 0 9 0 4 VIDEO
SC 1 10 FLA 25 0:23 3 I 0 21 0 4 VIDEO
TA&M 1 10 FLA 42 15:00 1 C 7 7 0 2 VIDEO
TA&M 3 14 TA&M 34 12:37 1 C 16 4 12 4 VIDEO
TA&M 1 7 TA&M 7 12:37 1 I 0 11 0 1 VIDEO
TA&M 3 5 TA&M 5 7:32 1 C-TD 5 9 0 1 VIDEO
TA&M 1 10 TA&M 15 2:28 1 I 0 20 0 2 VIDEO
TA&M 1 10 FLA 25 12:15 4 C 9 6 3 3 VIDEO
TA&M 1 10 TA&M 40 11:03 4 C 10 3 7 3 VIDEO
TA&M 3 5 TA&M 25 9:59 4 I 0 15 0 1 VIDEO
MIZZ 1 10 MIZZ 45 13:35 1 C 19 13 6 1 VIDEO
MIZZ 4 4 MIZZ 20 13:35 1 C 10 5 5 4 VIDEO
MIZZ 2 10 MIZZ 10 13:35 1 I 0 7 0 5 VIDEO
MIZZ 1 10 FLA 20 4:19 1 C 32 26 6 5 VIDEO
MIZZ 1 10 MIZZ 14 4:19 1 I 0 4 0 5 VIDEO
MIZZ 1 5 FLA 48 0:02 2 I 0 54 0 5 VIDEO
MIZZ 1 10 FLA 25 15:00 3 C 8 6 2 5 VIDEO
MIZZ 1 10 MIZZ 23 6:08 3 C 12 2 10 1 VIDEO
UGA 1 10 UGA 39 2:30 1 C 34 23 11 5 VIDEO
UGA 1 10 UGA 25 11:38 2 C-TD 25 24 1 5 VIDEO
KEN 2 7 FLA 20 7:52 1 I 0 25 0 1 VIDEO
KEN 2 6 FLA 44 6:03 1 C-TD 56 20 36 3 VIDEO
KEN 2 12 FLA 14 0:50 1 I 0 3 0 1 VIDEO
KEN 2 1 FLA 46 13:34 3 C 12 -1 13 4 VIDEO
KEN 1 2 KEN 2 12:35 3 C-TD 2 6 0 3 VIDEO
KEN 3 5 KEN 7 3:36 3 C-TD 7 6 1 1 VIDEO
KEN 1 10 KEN 43 10:08 4 C 22 18 4 1 VIDEO
TEN 3 3 TEN 12 9:23 1 I 0 20 0 1 VIDEO
TEN 1 10 FLA 10 5:36 1 I 0 N/A N/A N/A VIDEO
TEN 2 10 TEN 39 8:30 2 C 15 6 9 2 VIDEO
TEN 3 3 TEN 31 0:43 2 C 15 15 0 1 VIDEO
TEN 2 2 FLA 33 14:23 3 C 42 18 24 2 VIDEO
TEN 1 10 TEN 25 14:00 3 I 0 5 0 2 VIDEO
TEN 2 4 TEN 41 10:50 3 C 9 1 8 2 VIDEO
TEN 2 10 FLA 12 1:48 3 I 0 26 0 5 VIDEO
TEN 1 10 FLA 14 13:15 4 C 12 12 0 5 VIDEO
TEN 1 10 TEN 47 12:21 4 C 14 13 1 4 VIDEO
TEN 1 10 TEN 33 11:40 4 C 21 20 1 5 VIDEO
ALA 3 6 FLA 31 11:06 1 C 15 13 2 3 VIDEO
ALA 2 7 FLA 49 10:13 1 I 0 31 0 5 VIDEO
ALA 2 10 FLA 45 4:39 1 C 10 8 2 4 VIDEO
ALA 1 10 ALA 28 3:28 1 I 0 4 0 3 VIDEO
ALA 1 10 FLA 37 11:09 3 I 0 19 0 2 VIDEO
ALA 2 17 FLA 13 4:39 3 I 0 30 0 1 VIDEO
ALA 3 17 FLA 13 4:33 3 C 20 16 4 4 VIDEO
ALA 1 10 FLA 25 9:51 4 C 6 6 0 3 VIDEO
ALA 2 4 FLA 31 9:18 4 C 31 28 3 3 VIDEO
ALA 3 10 ALA 26 7:45 4 C 25 8 17 3 VIDEO
ALA 2 1 FLA 34 4:30 4 I 0 13 0 5 VIDEO
ALA 2 12 ALA 22 2:07 4 C-TD 22 25 0 5 VIDEO
