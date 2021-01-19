Chase Claypool Named To PFWA All-Rookie Team

Chase Claypool has been named to the Pro Football Writer’s of America All-Rookie Team. He was one of two receivers selected, joining Minnesota Vikings WR Justin Jefferson.

A second round pick and first selection by the Pittsburgh Steelers in the 2020 draft, Claypool had one of the best rookie seasons in Steelers’ history. He finished the season with 62 receptions for 873 yards and nine receiving scores, while adding two more rushing touchdowns. His receptions are a franchise-best for a Steelers’ rookie, breaking Troy Edwards’ mark set in 1999. And his 11 total touchdowns are tied for the most by a Steelers’ rookie, joining Franco Harris and Louis Lipps.

The tenth receiver selected in 2020, Claypool showed an uncommon readiness, physically and mentally, especially given the difficult circumstances this rookie class faced. He scored his first TD in Week Two, hauling in an 84 yard pass deep down the left sideline from Ben Roethlisberger. His breakout game came two weeks later, finding the end zone four times in a win over the Philadelphia Eagles. Three of them came through the air, another came on the ground. He found the end zone in half the games he played in.

Claypool will enter 2021 as a clear-cut starter and potentially playing more in the slot should the team lose JuJu Smith-Schuster to free agency. For a Steelers’ team that drafts receivers better than any other team, he’s poised to be another home run pick.

He beat out the likes of Cincinnati’s Tee Higgins and Dallas’ CeeDee Lamb to join Jefferson for All-Rookie honors. PFWA named Chargers’ QB Justin Herbert their rookie of the year after throwing for over 4300 yards and 31 touchdowns.

Around the AFC North, the Baltimore Ravens’ Patrick Queen and James Proche made the All-Rookie list. The Cleveland Browns had a pair of selections in Jedrick Wills and Harrison Bryant.

This is the second-straight season a Steeler has made the PFWA team. Last season, linebacker Devin Bush was selected.