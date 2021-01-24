Buccaneers Vs. Packers NFC Championship Game Open Discussion Thread

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Green Bay Packers will play in the NFC Championship game on Sunday afternoon at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wisconsin and the winner of course will advance to Super Bowl LV in two weeks from today to play either the Kansas City Chiefs or the Buffalo Bills, who will play each other later Sunday evening in the AFC Championship Game.

The Packers were the No. 1 seed in the NFC this year while the Buccaneers were the No. 5 seed. The two teams met during the regular season and the Buccaneers beat the Packers 38-10 at Raymond James Stadium in Week 6.

Below are the inactive players for Sunday’s first of two Conference Championship Game and as usual, I have added a Twitter feed that will include news and video highlights from the contest to this post as it progresses. Feel free to discuss the game in the comment section below.

Line today via MyBookie.ag is Packers -4

Buccaneers Inactives: S Antoine Winfield, WR Antonio Brown, RB Keyshawn Vaughn, TE Antony Auclair, DL J. Ledbetter, DL Khalil Davis, QB Ryan Griffin

Packers Inactives: QB Jordan Love, CB Ka’dar Hollman, S V. Scott, CB Josh Jackson, LB J. Garvin, TE Jace Sternberger, DL Kingsley Keke

