Browns Friday Injury Report Week 17: One Out Against Steelers; Four Questionable

The Cleveland Browns have now released what might be their final injury report of Week 17 ahead of their Sunday home game against the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Friday offering shows one player as ruled out for that contest and four others questionable for it.

For starters, Browns center Nick Harris (knee) won’t play Sunday against the Steelers after failing to practice all week with a knee injury. He’s been officially ruled out on the injury report as of Friday evening.

Ending the week listed as questionable for the browns on the team’s injury report are linebacker Tae Davis (ankle), guard Wyatt Teller (ankle), tackle Kendall Lamm (illness), and linebacker Sione Takitaki (ankle). Lamm did not practice on Friday while Davis, Teller and Takitaki were all listed as limited participants.

Ending the week without game designations despite being on the Browns injury report this week are tackle Jack Conklin (knee), safety Ronnie Harrison (shoulder), defensive tackle Sheldon Richardson (neck), guard J.C. Tretter (knee), wide receiver Jarvis Landry (hip), and tackle Jedrick Wills (illness). Harrison, Landry, and Willis were all full participants on Friday while the rest of that group of players were limited in practice.