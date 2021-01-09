Browns Friday Injury Report Super Wild Card Week: Seven Players Listed As Questionable

The Cleveland Browns have now released what might be their final injury report of Super Wild Card week ahead of their Sunday road game against the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Friday offering shows that seven players are questionable for that contest.

Not practicing for the Browns on Friday were tackle Jack Conklin (knee, illness) and cornerback Terrance Mitchell (not injury related) with the latter being a new addition to the injury report. Both end the week listed as questionable for the Sunday night game against the Steelers.

The Browns had six players limited in practice on Friday. Those players limited were defensive end Myles Garrett (shoulder), defensive tackle Sheldon Richardson (neck), wide receiver Donovan Peoples-Jones (concussion), cornerback M.J. Stewart (calf), guard Wyatt Teller (ankle), and center J.C. Tretter (knee). Of those six players Garrett, Peoples-Jones, Richardson, Stewart, and Teller all end the week listed as questionable.

Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski commented on the statuses of Garret and Richardson on Friday when asked if he thinks both will play Sunday against the Steelers.

“I am confident about those two guys,” Stefanski said. “Without us putting our eyes on some of these guys, that is kind of where we have to get through this practice and see them, but those two in particular, I am confident about.”

Practicing fully for the Browns on Friday were cornerback Tavierre Thomas (abdomen), tackle Kendall Lamm (illness), and wide receiver Jarvis Landry (hip) and none of them received game status designations on the team’s injury report.

The Browns did make a few more roster moves on Friday as safety Jovante Moffatt was placed on the team’s Reserve/COVID-19 list and center Javon Patterson was activated from the team’s Practice Squad/COVID-19 list

The Browns also end Friday with several players on their Reserve/COVID-19 list in addition to Moffatt. That list of players includes guard Joel Bitonio, tight end Harrison Bryant, safety Ronnie Harrison Jr., wide receiver KhaDarel Hodge, cornerback Kevin Johnson, linebacker Malcolm Smith, and cornerback Denzel Ward. Additionally, linebacker Montrel Meander is currently on the Browns Practice Squad/COVID-19 list.

Of those Browns currently on the team’s COVID-19 lists, Moffatt, Bitonio, Harrison, Hodge and Meander are all ineligible to play Sunday night against the Steelers. We’ll see on Saturday if any of the other players on those lists will be activated from it on Saturday.

Stefanski said on Friday the team will fly to Pittsburgh on Saturday rather than going by bus as the medical experts feel that is the best option due to COVID issues. Stefanski and several other Browns coaches will be unable to attend the Sunday night game against the Steelers due to COVID-related issues.