Bills Vs. Chiefs AFC Championship Game Open Discussion Thread

The Buffalo Bills and Kansas City Chiefs will play in the AFC Championship Game on Sunday at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City and the winner of course will advance to the Super Bowl LV two weeks from today to play the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

The Bills entered the playoffs as the No. 2 seed in the American Football Conference and then proceeded to beat the Indianapolis Colts and Baltimore Ravers to make it to the AFC Championship Game. The Chiefs, on the other hand, made the playoffs as the No. 1 seed and beat the Cleveland Browns last weekend following a first-round bye to advance to the AFC Championship Game.

We have discussion threads for each Conference Championship Game today and invite all of you to participate in them. Below are the inactive players for Sunday's second Conference Championship Game and as usual, I have added a Twitter feed that will include news and video highlights from the contest to this post as it progresses.



Line today via MyBookie.ag is Chiefs -3.5

Bills Inactives: OG Jordan Devey, LB Tyrel Dodson, QB Jake Fromm, CB Dane Jackson, TE Tyler Kroft, DE Trent Murphy, WR Kenny Stills

Chiefs Inactives: RB Le’Veon Bell, OT Yasir Duran, LB Willie Gay, CB Bopete Keyes, DT Khalen Saunders, DE Tim Ward, WR Sammy Watkins

