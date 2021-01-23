98 Players Granted Special Eligibility For 2021 NFL Draft

The NFL announced on Friday the names of 98 players who have been granted special eligibility for the 2021 NFL Draft and 30 players who have fulfilled their degree requirements with college football eligibility remaining and are also eligible for selection in the April 29-May 1 Draft in Cleveland, Ohio.
The following 30 players have in timely fashion under NFL rules officially notified the league office that they have fulfilled their degree requirements. Consequently, they are eligible for selection:
|Name
|Pos
|College
|1
|Jack Anderson
|G
|Texas Tech
|2
|Aaron Banks
|G
|Notre Dame
|3
|Samuel Cosmi
|T
|Texas
|4
|Adrian Ealy
|T
|Oklahoma
|5
|Darren Hall
|DB
|San Diego State
|6
|Trey Hill
|C
|Georgia
|7
|Anthony Hines
|LB
|Texas A&M
|8
|Wyatt Hubert
|DE
|Kansas State
|9
|James Hudson
|T
|Cincinnati
|10
|Creed Humphrey
|C
|Oklahoma
|11
|Mac Jones
|QB
|Alabama
|12
|Joshua Kaindoh
|DE
|Florida State
|13
|Trevor Lawrence
|QB
|Clemson
|14
|Hunter Long
|TE
|Boston College
|15
|Isaiah McDuffie
|LB
|Boston College
|16
|Ifeatu Melifonwu
|DB
|Syracuse
|17
|Rondale Moore
|WR
|Purdue
|18
|Dylan Moses
|LB
|Alabama
|19
|Josh Myers
|C
|Ohio State
|20
|Tre Norwood
|DB
|Oklahoma
|21
|Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah
|LB
|Notre Dame
|22
|Micah Parsons
|LB
|Penn State
|23
|Blake Proehl
|WR
|East Carolina
|24
|Chris Rumph
|DE
|Duke
|25
|Benjamin St-Juste
|DB
|Minnesota
|26
|Sage Surratt
|WR
|Wake Forest
|27
|Marlon Tuipulotu
|NT
|Southern California
|28
|Shaun Wade
|DB
|Ohio State
|29
|Connor Wedington
|WR
|Stanford
|30
|Pro Wells
|TE
|TCU
Each of the 98 players listed below have met the league’s three-year eligibility rule and have renounced their college football eligibility by submitting written notification to the league office on or before the January 18 deadline. Consequently, they are eligible for selection:
The players granted special eligibility for the 2021 NFL Draft:
|Name
|Pos
|College
|1
|Paulson Adebo
|DB
|Stanford
|2
|Calvin Ashley
|T
|Florida A&M
|3
|Tutu Atwell
|WR
|Louisville
|4
|Christian Barmore
|DT
|Alabama
|5
|Rashod Bateman
|WR
|Minnesota
|6
|Nick Bolton
|LB
|Missouri
|7
|Larry Borom
|T
|Missouri
|8
|Bobby Brown
|DT
|Texas A&M
|9
|Dyami Brown
|WR
|North Carolina
|10
|Shakur Brown
|DB
|Michigan State
|11
|Tyson Campbell
|DB
|Georgia
|12
|Jackson Carman
|T
|Clemson
|13
|Ja’Marr Chase
|WR
|Louisiana State
|14
|Brady Christensen
|T
|Brigham Young
|15
|Andre Cisco
|DB
|Syracuse
|16
|Zaven Collins
|LB
|Tulsa
|17
|Aashari Crosswell
|DB
|Arizona State
|18
|Drew Dalman
|C
|Stanford
|19
|Christian Darrisaw
|T
|Virginia Tech
|20
|Jamin Davis
|LB
|Kentucky
|21
|Wyatt Davis
|G
|Ohio State
|22
|Brendan DeVera
|LB
|ASA JC
|23
|Brennan Eagles
|WR
|Texas
|24
|Caleb Farley
|DB
|Virginia Tech
|25
|Simi Fehoko
|WR
|Stanford
|26
|Justin Fields
|QB
|Ohio State
|27
|Paris Ford
|DB
|Pittsburgh
|28
|Pat Freiermuth
|TE
|Penn State
|29
|Kenneth Gainwell
|RB
|Memphis
|30
|Kendrick Green
|G
|Illinois
|31
|Olaijah Griffin
|DB
|Southern California
|32
|Javian Hawkins
|RB
|Louisville
|33
|Darius Hodge
|LB
|Marshall
|34
|Jevon Holland
|DB
|Oregon
|35
|Jaycee Horn
|DB
|South Carolina
|36
|Chuba Hubbard
|RB
|Oklahoma State
|37
|Talanoa Hufanga
|DB
|Southern California
|38
|Jermar Jefferson
|RB
|Oregon State
|39
|Jamar Johnson
|DB
|Indiana
|40
|Ernest Jones
|LB
|South Carolina
|41
|Brevin Jordan
|TE
|Miami
|42
|Kelvin Joseph
|DB
|Kentucky
|43
|Brenden Knox
|RB
|Marshall
|44
|Trey Lance
|QB
|North Dakota State
|45
|Terrace Marshall
|WR
|Louisiana State
|46
|Jalen Mayfield
|T
|Michigan
|47
|Cameron McGrone
|LB
|Michigan
|48
|Isaiah McKoy
|WR
|Kent State
|49
|Alim McNeill
|DT
|North Carolina State
|50
|Evan McPherson
|K
|Florida
|51
|Davis Mills
|QB
|Stanford
|52
|Dax Milne
|WR
|Brigham Young
|53
|Trevon Moehrig
|DB
|TCU
|54
|Elijah Moore
|WR
|Mississippi
|55
|Israel Mukuamu
|DB
|South Carolina
|56
|Marcus Murphy
|DB
|Mississippi State
|57
|Greg Newsome
|DB
|Northwestern
|58
|Daviyon Nixon
|DT
|Iowa
|59
|Azeez Ojulari
|LB
|Georgia
|60
|Joseph Ossai
|DE
|Texas
|61
|Jayson Oweh
|DE
|Penn State
|62
|Jaret Patterson
|RB
|Buffalo
|63
|Ronnie Perkins
|DE
|Oklahoma
|64
|Jaelan Phillips
|DE
|Miami
|65
|Kyle Pitts
|TE
|Florida
|66
|Gregory Rousseau
|DE
|Miami
|67
|Asante Samuel
|DB
|Florida State
|68
|Anthony Schwartz
|WR
|Auburn
|69
|Stevie Scott
|RB
|Indiana
|70
|Penei Sewell
|T
|Oregon
|71
|Tyler Shelvin
|NT
|Louisiana State
|72
|William Sherman
|T
|Colorado
|73
|Jamien Sherwood
|DB
|Auburn
|74
|Amon-Ra St. Brown
|WR
|Southern California
|75
|Caden Sterns
|DB
|Texas
|76
|Eric Stokes
|DB
|Georgia
|77
|Patrick Surtain
|DB
|Alabama
|78
|Tamorrion Terry
|WR
|Florida State
|79
|Bryce Thompson
|DB
|Tennessee
|80
|Tommy Togiai
|DT
|Ohio State
|81
|Tommy Tremble
|TE
|Notre Dame
|82
|Joe Tryon
|LB
|Washington
|83
|Jay Tufele
|DT
|Southern California
|84
|Christian Tutt
|DB
|Auburn
|85
|Jaylen Twyman
|DT
|Pittsburgh
|86
|Alijah Vera-Tucker
|G
|Southern California
|87
|Jaylen Waddle
|WR
|Alabama
|88
|Ar’Darius Washington
|DB
|TCU
|89
|Rachad Wildgoose
|DB
|Wisconsin
|90
|Adam Williams
|P
|Memphis
|91
|Javonte Williams
|RB
|North Carolina
|92
|Milton Williams
|DT
|Louisiana Tech
|93
|Pooka Williams
|RB
|Kansas
|94
|Seth Williams
|WR
|Auburn
|95
|Trill Williams
|DB
|Syracuse
|96
|Marco Wilson
|DB
|Florida
|97
|Zach Wilson
|QB
|Brigham Young
|98
|Nahshon Wright
|DB
|Oregon State
The following players inquired about their draft status and are eligible for selection without the need for special eligibility:
|Name
|Pos
|School
|1
|Walker Little
|T
|Stanford
|2
|Foster Sarell
|T
|Stanford
|3
|Jordan Smith
|LB
|Alabama-Birmingham
The number of players granted special eligibility for the NFL Draft the past 10 years:
|Year
|Players Granted Special Eligibility
|Year
|Players Granted Special Eligibility
|2021
|98
|2016
|96
|2020
|99
|2015
|74
|2019
|103
|2014
|98
|2018
|106
|2013
|73
|2017
|95
|2012
|65