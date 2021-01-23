NFL Draft

98 Players Granted Special Eligibility For 2021 NFL Draft

The NFL announced on Friday the names of 98 players who have been granted special eligibility for the 2021 NFL Draft and 30 players who have fulfilled their degree requirements with college football eligibility remaining and are also eligible for selection in the April 29-May 1 Draft in Cleveland, Ohio.

The following 30 players have in timely fashion under NFL rules officially notified the league office that they have fulfilled their degree requirements. Consequently, they are eligible for selection:

Name Pos College
1 Jack Anderson G Texas Tech
2 Aaron Banks G Notre Dame
3 Samuel Cosmi T Texas
4 Adrian Ealy T Oklahoma
5 Darren Hall DB San Diego State
6 Trey Hill C Georgia
7 Anthony Hines LB Texas A&M
8 Wyatt Hubert DE Kansas State
9 James Hudson T Cincinnati
10 Creed Humphrey C Oklahoma
11 Mac Jones QB Alabama
12 Joshua Kaindoh DE Florida State
13 Trevor Lawrence QB Clemson
14 Hunter Long TE Boston College
15 Isaiah McDuffie LB Boston College
16 Ifeatu Melifonwu DB Syracuse
17 Rondale Moore WR Purdue
18 Dylan Moses LB Alabama
19 Josh Myers C Ohio State
20 Tre Norwood DB Oklahoma
21 Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah LB Notre Dame
22 Micah Parsons LB Penn State
23 Blake Proehl WR East Carolina
24 Chris Rumph DE Duke
25 Benjamin St-Juste DB Minnesota
26 Sage Surratt WR Wake Forest
27 Marlon Tuipulotu NT Southern California
28 Shaun Wade DB Ohio State
29 Connor Wedington WR Stanford
30 Pro Wells TE TCU

Each of the 98 players listed below have met the league’s three-year eligibility rule and have renounced their college football eligibility by submitting written notification to the league office on or before the January 18 deadline. Consequently, they are eligible for selection:

The players granted special eligibility for the 2021 NFL Draft:

Name Pos College
1 Paulson Adebo DB Stanford
2 Calvin Ashley T Florida A&M
3 Tutu Atwell WR Louisville
4 Christian Barmore DT Alabama
5 Rashod Bateman WR Minnesota
6 Nick Bolton LB Missouri
7 Larry Borom T Missouri
8 Bobby Brown DT Texas A&M
9 Dyami Brown WR North Carolina
10 Shakur Brown DB Michigan State
11 Tyson Campbell DB Georgia
12 Jackson Carman T Clemson
13 Ja’Marr Chase WR Louisiana State
14 Brady Christensen T Brigham Young
15 Andre Cisco DB Syracuse
16 Zaven Collins LB Tulsa
17 Aashari Crosswell DB Arizona State
18 Drew Dalman C Stanford
19 Christian Darrisaw T Virginia Tech
20 Jamin Davis LB Kentucky
21 Wyatt Davis G Ohio State
22 Brendan DeVera LB ASA JC
23 Brennan Eagles WR Texas
24 Caleb Farley DB Virginia Tech
25 Simi Fehoko WR Stanford
26 Justin Fields QB Ohio State
27 Paris Ford DB Pittsburgh
28 Pat Freiermuth TE Penn State
29 Kenneth Gainwell RB Memphis
30 Kendrick Green G Illinois
31 Olaijah Griffin DB Southern California
32 Javian Hawkins RB Louisville
33 Darius Hodge LB Marshall
34 Jevon Holland DB Oregon
35 Jaycee Horn DB South Carolina
36 Chuba Hubbard RB Oklahoma State
37 Talanoa Hufanga DB Southern California
38 Jermar Jefferson RB Oregon State
39 Jamar Johnson DB Indiana
40 Ernest Jones LB South Carolina
41 Brevin Jordan TE Miami
42 Kelvin Joseph DB Kentucky
43 Brenden Knox RB Marshall
44 Trey Lance QB North Dakota State
45 Terrace Marshall WR Louisiana State
46 Jalen Mayfield T Michigan
47 Cameron McGrone LB Michigan
48 Isaiah McKoy WR Kent State
49 Alim McNeill DT North Carolina State
50 Evan McPherson K Florida
51 Davis Mills QB Stanford
52 Dax Milne WR Brigham Young
53 Trevon Moehrig DB TCU
54 Elijah Moore WR Mississippi
55 Israel Mukuamu DB South Carolina
56 Marcus Murphy DB Mississippi State
57 Greg Newsome DB Northwestern
58 Daviyon Nixon DT Iowa
59 Azeez Ojulari LB Georgia
60 Joseph Ossai DE Texas
61 Jayson Oweh DE Penn State
62 Jaret Patterson RB Buffalo
63 Ronnie Perkins DE Oklahoma
64 Jaelan Phillips DE Miami
65 Kyle Pitts TE Florida
66 Gregory Rousseau DE Miami
67 Asante Samuel DB Florida State
68 Anthony Schwartz WR Auburn
69 Stevie Scott RB Indiana
70 Penei Sewell T Oregon
71 Tyler Shelvin NT Louisiana State
72 William Sherman T Colorado
73 Jamien Sherwood DB Auburn
74 Amon-Ra St. Brown WR Southern California
75 Caden Sterns DB Texas
76 Eric Stokes DB Georgia
77 Patrick Surtain DB Alabama
78 Tamorrion Terry WR Florida State
79 Bryce Thompson DB Tennessee
80 Tommy Togiai DT Ohio State
81 Tommy Tremble TE Notre Dame
82 Joe Tryon LB Washington
83 Jay Tufele DT Southern California
84 Christian Tutt DB Auburn
85 Jaylen Twyman DT Pittsburgh
86 Alijah Vera-Tucker G Southern California
87 Jaylen Waddle WR Alabama
88 Ar’Darius Washington DB TCU
89 Rachad Wildgoose DB Wisconsin
90 Adam Williams P Memphis
91 Javonte Williams RB North Carolina
92 Milton Williams DT Louisiana Tech
93 Pooka Williams RB Kansas
94 Seth Williams WR Auburn
95 Trill Williams DB Syracuse
96 Marco Wilson DB Florida
97 Zach Wilson QB Brigham Young
98 Nahshon Wright DB Oregon State

The following players inquired about their draft status and are eligible for selection without the need for special eligibility:

Name Pos School
1 Walker Little T Stanford
2 Foster Sarell T Stanford
3 Jordan Smith LB Alabama-Birmingham

The number of players granted special eligibility for the NFL Draft the past 10 years:

Year Players Granted Special Eligibility Year Players Granted Special Eligibility
2021 98 2016 96
2020 99 2015 74
2019 103 2014 98
2018 106 2013 73
2017 95 2012 65
