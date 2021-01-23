98 Players Granted Special Eligibility For 2021 NFL Draft

The NFL announced on Friday the names of 98 players who have been granted special eligibility for the 2021 NFL Draft and 30 players who have fulfilled their degree requirements with college football eligibility remaining and are also eligible for selection in the April 29-May 1 Draft in Cleveland, Ohio.

The following 30 players have in timely fashion under NFL rules officially notified the league office that they have fulfilled their degree requirements. Consequently, they are eligible for selection:

Name Pos College 1 Jack Anderson G Texas Tech 2 Aaron Banks G Notre Dame 3 Samuel Cosmi T Texas 4 Adrian Ealy T Oklahoma 5 Darren Hall DB San Diego State 6 Trey Hill C Georgia 7 Anthony Hines LB Texas A&M 8 Wyatt Hubert DE Kansas State 9 James Hudson T Cincinnati 10 Creed Humphrey C Oklahoma 11 Mac Jones QB Alabama 12 Joshua Kaindoh DE Florida State 13 Trevor Lawrence QB Clemson 14 Hunter Long TE Boston College 15 Isaiah McDuffie LB Boston College 16 Ifeatu Melifonwu DB Syracuse 17 Rondale Moore WR Purdue 18 Dylan Moses LB Alabama 19 Josh Myers C Ohio State 20 Tre Norwood DB Oklahoma 21 Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah LB Notre Dame 22 Micah Parsons LB Penn State 23 Blake Proehl WR East Carolina 24 Chris Rumph DE Duke 25 Benjamin St-Juste DB Minnesota 26 Sage Surratt WR Wake Forest 27 Marlon Tuipulotu NT Southern California 28 Shaun Wade DB Ohio State 29 Connor Wedington WR Stanford 30 Pro Wells TE TCU

Each of the 98 players listed below have met the league’s three-year eligibility rule and have renounced their college football eligibility by submitting written notification to the league office on or before the January 18 deadline. Consequently, they are eligible for selection:

The players granted special eligibility for the 2021 NFL Draft:

Name Pos College 1 Paulson Adebo DB Stanford 2 Calvin Ashley T Florida A&M 3 Tutu Atwell WR Louisville 4 Christian Barmore DT Alabama 5 Rashod Bateman WR Minnesota 6 Nick Bolton LB Missouri 7 Larry Borom T Missouri 8 Bobby Brown DT Texas A&M 9 Dyami Brown WR North Carolina 10 Shakur Brown DB Michigan State 11 Tyson Campbell DB Georgia 12 Jackson Carman T Clemson 13 Ja’Marr Chase WR Louisiana State 14 Brady Christensen T Brigham Young 15 Andre Cisco DB Syracuse 16 Zaven Collins LB Tulsa 17 Aashari Crosswell DB Arizona State 18 Drew Dalman C Stanford 19 Christian Darrisaw T Virginia Tech 20 Jamin Davis LB Kentucky 21 Wyatt Davis G Ohio State 22 Brendan DeVera LB ASA JC 23 Brennan Eagles WR Texas 24 Caleb Farley DB Virginia Tech 25 Simi Fehoko WR Stanford 26 Justin Fields QB Ohio State 27 Paris Ford DB Pittsburgh 28 Pat Freiermuth TE Penn State 29 Kenneth Gainwell RB Memphis 30 Kendrick Green G Illinois 31 Olaijah Griffin DB Southern California 32 Javian Hawkins RB Louisville 33 Darius Hodge LB Marshall 34 Jevon Holland DB Oregon 35 Jaycee Horn DB South Carolina 36 Chuba Hubbard RB Oklahoma State 37 Talanoa Hufanga DB Southern California 38 Jermar Jefferson RB Oregon State 39 Jamar Johnson DB Indiana 40 Ernest Jones LB South Carolina 41 Brevin Jordan TE Miami 42 Kelvin Joseph DB Kentucky 43 Brenden Knox RB Marshall 44 Trey Lance QB North Dakota State 45 Terrace Marshall WR Louisiana State 46 Jalen Mayfield T Michigan 47 Cameron McGrone LB Michigan 48 Isaiah McKoy WR Kent State 49 Alim McNeill DT North Carolina State 50 Evan McPherson K Florida 51 Davis Mills QB Stanford 52 Dax Milne WR Brigham Young 53 Trevon Moehrig DB TCU 54 Elijah Moore WR Mississippi 55 Israel Mukuamu DB South Carolina 56 Marcus Murphy DB Mississippi State 57 Greg Newsome DB Northwestern 58 Daviyon Nixon DT Iowa 59 Azeez Ojulari LB Georgia 60 Joseph Ossai DE Texas 61 Jayson Oweh DE Penn State 62 Jaret Patterson RB Buffalo 63 Ronnie Perkins DE Oklahoma 64 Jaelan Phillips DE Miami 65 Kyle Pitts TE Florida 66 Gregory Rousseau DE Miami 67 Asante Samuel DB Florida State 68 Anthony Schwartz WR Auburn 69 Stevie Scott RB Indiana 70 Penei Sewell T Oregon 71 Tyler Shelvin NT Louisiana State 72 William Sherman T Colorado 73 Jamien Sherwood DB Auburn 74 Amon-Ra St. Brown WR Southern California 75 Caden Sterns DB Texas 76 Eric Stokes DB Georgia 77 Patrick Surtain DB Alabama 78 Tamorrion Terry WR Florida State 79 Bryce Thompson DB Tennessee 80 Tommy Togiai DT Ohio State 81 Tommy Tremble TE Notre Dame 82 Joe Tryon LB Washington 83 Jay Tufele DT Southern California 84 Christian Tutt DB Auburn 85 Jaylen Twyman DT Pittsburgh 86 Alijah Vera-Tucker G Southern California 87 Jaylen Waddle WR Alabama 88 Ar’Darius Washington DB TCU 89 Rachad Wildgoose DB Wisconsin 90 Adam Williams P Memphis 91 Javonte Williams RB North Carolina 92 Milton Williams DT Louisiana Tech 93 Pooka Williams RB Kansas 94 Seth Williams WR Auburn 95 Trill Williams DB Syracuse 96 Marco Wilson DB Florida 97 Zach Wilson QB Brigham Young 98 Nahshon Wright DB Oregon State

The following players inquired about their draft status and are eligible for selection without the need for special eligibility:

Name Pos School 1 Walker Little T Stanford 2 Foster Sarell T Stanford 3 Jordan Smith LB Alabama-Birmingham

