2021 Senior Bowl Game Open Discussion Thread

The 72nd annual Senior Bowl game will get underway shortly in Mobile, AL and as usual, we are providing an open format for those who wish to discuss the college All-Star game in addition to talking about individual players.

The American and National rosters for this year’s Senior Bowl game are linked to below in addition to the full measurements of all the players that took place on Tuesday.

I am including a Twitter feed in this post that should update with highlights and news from the game as the afternoon progresses. The game is also being shown on the NFL Network.

At least one player playing in today’s Senior Bowl is likely to be drafted by the Pittsburgh Steelers three months from now and likely even a few more than that.

2021 Senior Bowl Roster

A Twitter List by Steelersdepot