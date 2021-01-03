2020 Week 17 Steelers Vs Browns Live Update And Discussion Thread – Second Half

The Pittsburgh Steelers trail the Browns 10-6 after the first half. Mason Rudolph has had a few nice plays, but has also been under pressure where he has struggled in the past. He is navigating the pocket a little better than he did last year under pressure, but he hasn’t been able to keep his eyes downfield while doing so.

Still, a 40+ yard pass to Diontae Johnson and a nice opening drive needle-thread to Chase Claypool have given us something to be excited about.

Half notes: Not awful half for Mason but has to feel rush better, keep eyes up – Best pass deep to DJ. Run game has had success Nice Dobbs twist to O Wormley good half D missed tackles Layne good on ST, not good in coverage Big plays the difference Wright 👍#Steelers — Steelers Depot 🎄 (@Steelersdepot) January 3, 2021

First half QB stats: Mason Rudolph: 11/18, 134 yards

Baker Mayfield: 7/15, 104 yards 👀 — Brooke Pryor (@bepryor) January 3, 2021

The Cleveland Browns are set to receive the ball here in the second half. Baker Mayfield had some big plays in the first half, but overall did not play that well and Mason Rudolph actually outperformed him.

The kickoff was returned to the 25 yard line for the Browns. After an incomplete pass on 2nd, the Browns have 3rd and 4 to start the half. A chance for the Steelers defense to force the three and out. Jarvis Landry caught the ball at the sticks to convert the first down.

On 1st, Baker Mayfield slipped trying to avoid pressure from Alex Highsmith who almost tallied another sack. Jayrone Elliot tagged him down for the official sack.

Marcus Allen was injured on the 2nd down play to bring up 3rd and 3. Allen is labeled as “probable” to return. Baker Mayfield kept the ball himself to get the first down and might have been just inches short. 4th and short coming here and the Browns are one of the top teams in the league on advanced analytics going for it on 4th and short.

The Browns had a false start and opted to punt with the added yardage.

The Steelers got the ball back, and had another successful deep shot from Mason Rudolph to Chase Claypool. The Steelers are down in enemy territory.

Mason to Claypool big pass play #Steelers pic.twitter.com/99lxCJQbz9 — Steelers Depot 🎄 (@Steelersdepot) January 3, 2021

James Conner made the first defender miss on third down, but didn’t lower his shoulder for the last couple yards needed. The Steelers kick another field goal and its good. 10-9 Browns.