2020 NFL Super Wild Card Week Picks & Predictions: Dave Bryan & Alex Kozora

Every Friday on The Terrible Podcast my co-host Alex Kozora and I will once again pick all of the NFL games against the spread. I will post those picks every Saturday or Sunday morning throughout the season and track the results along the way. Here is a link to the Friday episode. We use the spreads that we see on Friday for our picks below and the lines come courtesy of our show sponsor, mybookie.ag. If you sign up for a new account now and use the promo code TERRIBLE, they will match your initial deposit dollar for dollar from $100 up to $1000. MyBookie.ag. NEW PLAYERS GET UP TO $1,000 IN FREE PLAY TODAY!!
|Super Wild Card Week Games
|Line
|Dave Bryan
|Alex Kozora
|Indianapolis Colts at Buffalo Bills 1:05 PM ET (SAT)
|Bills -7
|Bills -7
|Colts +7
|Los Angeles Rams at Seattle Seahawks 4:05 PM ET (SAT)
|Seahawks -3.5
|Rams +3.5
|Seahawks -3.5
|Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Washington Football Team 8:15 PM ET (SAT)
|Washington +8.5
|Buccaneers -8.5
|Washington +8.5
|Baltimore Ravens at Tennessee Titans 1:05 PM ET (SUN)
|Titans +3.5
|Titans +3.5
|Titans +3.5
|Chicago Bears at New Orleans Saints 4:40 PM ET (SUN)
|Saints -10
|Saints -10
|Saints -10
|Pittsburgh Steelers at Cleveland Browns 8:15 PM ET (SUN)
|Steelers -6.5
|Steelers -6.5
|Browns +6.5
|Steelers Game Final Score Prediction
|Steelers 27-17
|Steelers 27-23
|Week 17 Results
|7-8-1
|7-8-1
|2020 Results
|130-121-4
|123-128-4