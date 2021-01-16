2020 NFL Divisional Round Week Picks & Predictions: Dave Bryan & Alex Kozora

Every Friday on The Terrible Podcast my co-host Alex Kozora and I will once again pick all of the NFL games against the spread. I will post those picks every Saturday or Sunday morning throughout the season and track the results along the way. Here is a link to the Friday episode. We use the spreads that we see on Friday for our picks below and the lines come courtesy of our show sponsor, mybookie.ag. If you sign up for a new account now and use the promo code TERRIBLE, they will match your initial deposit dollar for dollar from $100 up to $1000. MyBookie.ag. NEW PLAYERS GET UP TO $1,000 IN FREE PLAY TODAY!!
|Super Wild Card Week Games
|Line
|Dave Bryan
|Alex Kozora
|Los Angeles Rams at Green Bay Packers 4:35 PM ET (SAT)
|Packers -7
|Rams +7
|Packers -7
|Baltimore Ravens at Buffalo Bills 8:15 PM ET (SAT)
|Bills -2.5
|Bills -2.5
|Bills -2.5
|Tampa Bay Buccaneers at New Orleans Saints 3:05 PM ET (SUN)
|Saints -3
|Buccaneers +3
|Buccaneers +3
|Cleveland Browns at Kansas City Chiefs 6:40 PM ET (SUN)
|Chiefs -10
|Chiefs -10
|Browns +10
|Super Wild Card Week Results
|2-4
|4-2
|2020 Results
|132-125-4
|127-130-4