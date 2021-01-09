2020-2021 Super Wild Card Weekend Saturday Open Discussion Thread

Happy Saturday and welcome to the NFL’s 2020-2021 Super Wild Card weekend. We have three great games on tap on this Saturday and can sit back and enjoy them all with the Pittsburgh Steelers scheduled to play the Cleveland Browns on Sunday night to close out the NFL’s first weekend of the playoffs.
On Saturday, the Buffalo Bills will host the Indianapolis Colts to get the 2020-2021 Super Wild Card weekend underway. After that game, the middle Saturday playoff tilt includes the Seattle Seahawks hosting the Los Angeles Rams. Finally, the Washington Football Team will host the Tampa Bay Buccaneers Saturday night to close out the first day of Super Wild Card weekend.
As usual, we offer up this thread as a place to discuss all of the Saturday Super Wild Card games. This post also includes a Twitter feed that will update throughout Saturday and include news and highlights related to the six teams playing on Sunday.
Saturday Super Wildcard Weekend Inactives
Indianapolis Colts at Buffalo Bills Inactives
Colts: DE Ben Banogu, QB Jacob Eason, OT Will Holden, WR Dezmon Patmon, TE Noah Togiai, CB Rock Ya-Sin
Bills: OG Jordan Devey, LB Tyrel Dodson, QB Jake Fromm, TE Tyler Kroft, DE Trent Murphy, WR Duke Williams, RB T.J. Yeldon
Los Angeles Rams at Seattle Seahawks Inactives
Rams: Not available yet
Seahawks: Not available yet
Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Washington Football Team Inactives
Buccaneers: Not available yet
Washington: Not available yet