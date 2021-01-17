2020-2021 Divisional Round Weekend Sunday Open Discussion Thread

Happy Sunday and welcome to the NFL’s 2020-2021 Divisional Round weekend. We have two more great games on tap on this Sunday and just like on Saturday, we can sit back and enjoy them all with the Pittsburgh Steelers safely eliminated from the postseason tournament last Sunday night.

On Sunday, the Kansas City Chiefs will host the Cleveland Browns to get the second day of the 2020-2021 Divisional Round weekend underway. After that late afternoon game, the night Sunday playoff tilt includes the New Orleans Saints hosting the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

As usual, we offer up this thread as a place to discuss both Sunday Divisional Round games. This post also includes a Twitter feed that will update throughout Sunday and include news and highlights related to the four teams playing on Sunday as well as news from around the NFL.

Sunday Divisional Round Weekend Inactives

Cleveland Browns at Kansas City Chiefs Inactives

Browns: WR Marvin Hall, CB Brian Allen, S Jovante Moffatt, OT Alex Taylor, WR Alexander Hollins, TE Kyle Markway, DE Joe Jackson

Chiefs: RB Clyde Edwards-Helaire, CB Rashad Fenton, LB Willie Gay, OG Martinas Rankin, DT Khalen Saunders, DE Tim Ward, WR Sammy Watkins

Tampa Bay Buccaneers at New Orleans Saints Inactives

Buccaneers:

Saints:

A Twitter List by Steelersdepot