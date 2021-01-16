2020-2021 Divisional Round Weekend Saturday Open Discussion Thread

Happy Saturday and welcome to the NFL’s 2020-2021 Divisional Round weekend. We have two great games on tap on this Saturday and can sit back and enjoy them all with the Pittsburgh Steelers safely eliminated from the postseason tournament last Sunday night.

On Saturday, the Green Bay Packers will host the Los Angeles Rams to get the 2020-2021 Divisional Round weekend underway. After that late afternoon game, the night Saturday playoff tilt includes the Buffalo Bills hosting the Baltimore Ravens.

As usual, we offer up this thread as a place to discuss both Saturday Divisional Round games. This post also includes a Twitter feed that will update throughout Saturday and include news and highlights related to the four teams playing on Saturday as well as news around the NFL.

Saturday Divisional Round Weekend Inactives

Los Angeles Rams at Green Bay Packers Inactives

Rams: WR Cooper Kupp, QB John Wolford, OLB Terrell Lewis, OL Brian Allen, LG David Edwards, WR Trishton Jackson

Packers: DE Jonathan Garvin, CB Ka’dar Hollman, CB Josh Jackson, DE Kingsley Keke, QB Jordan Love, TE Jace Sternberger

Baltimore Ravens at Buffalo Bills Inactives

Ravens:

Bills:

A Twitter List by Steelersdepot