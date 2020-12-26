Week 16 Saturday Game Open Discussion Thread

The Pittsburgh Steelers will play the Indianapolis Colts at home Sunday afternoon as part of the week 16 NFL action. On Saturday, however, we have three NFL games to watch as the Detroit Lions will host the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the early one and the San Francisco 49ers will host the Arizona Cardinals in the later afternoon contest. The Saturday action will culminate at night with the Las Vegas Raiders hosting the Miami Dolphins in a very important AFC matchup.

The Buccaneers enter Saturday as the No. 6 seed in the NFC while the Lions have been eliminated from playoff contention. The Cardinals are still alive as the No. 7 seed entering Saturday while the 49ers have also now been eliminated from playoff contention. As for the Dolphins and Raiders, both teams are still in playoff contention entering Saturday.

As usual, we offer this thread/post up to those of you who wish to discuss the Saturday games and I have added a live Twitter feed that should update throughout the evening and include video highlights and news from both games.

Have a great Week 16 Saturday

Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Detroit Lions Inactives

Buccaneers: TE Antony Auclair, CB Carlton Davis, DE Khalil Davis, QB Ryan Griffin, WR Justin Watson

Lions: LB Jamie Collins, OT Tyrell Crosby, WR Kenny Golladay, DE Frank Herron, S Jayron Kearse, C Frank Ragnow, OG Logan Stenberg

San Francisco 49ers at Arizona Cardinals Inactives

49ers:

Cardinals:

Miami Dolphins at Las Vegas Raiders Inactives

Dolphins:

Raiders:

