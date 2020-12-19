Week 15 Saturday Game Open Discussion Thread

The Pittsburgh Steelers will play the Cincinnati Bengals on the road Monday night. On Saturday, however, we have two NFL games to watch again as the Denver Broncos will host the Buffalo Bills in the earlier one and the Green Bay Packers will host the Carolina Panthers later in the evening.

The Bills enter Saturday as the No. 3 seed in the AFC while the Packers are currently the No. 1 seed in the NFC. Both the Broncos and Panthers have yet to be eliminated from playoff contention. Both, however, must win on Saturday to keep their faint playoff hopes alive.

As usual, we offer this thread/post up to those of you who wish to discuss the Saturday games and I have added a live Twitter feed that should update throughout the evening and include video highlights and news from both games.

Have a great Week 15 Saturday and thank you for stopping by the site today.

Buffalo Bills at Denver Broncos Inactives

Bills:QB Jake Fromm, OT Jonotthan Harrison, S Jaquan Johnson, TE Tyler Kroft, DE Trent Murphy, RB T.J. Yeldon

Broncos: LB Mark Barron, LB Anthony Chickillo, WR Tyrie Cleveland, OT Demar Dotson, QB Jeff Driskel, DT Sylvester Williams

Carolina Panthers at Green Bay Packers Inactives

