Week 15 Early Game Discussion Thread

With the Pittsburgh Steelers playing on Monday night against the Cincinnati Bengals in Week 15, we’ll have a chance to sit back and watch all of the early and later afternoon NFL games without any worries. Several of us will be doing a little bit of fantasy football scoreboard watching today and we invite everyone to watch along and chime in below in the comments. The Steelers can also clinch the AFC North division Sunday night should the Cleveland Browns lose to the New York Giants.

I have added a Sunday Week 15 early game Twitter feed to this post and it should update throughout the afternoon and include videos from all eight of the early afternoon games. I also have included the inactives for all of the Week 15 early games.

San Francisco 49ers at Dallas Cowboys

49ers: WR Deebo Samuel, C Hroniss Grasu, CB Jason Verrett, LB Mark Nzeocha

Cowboys: RB Ezekiel Elliott, QB Ben DiNucci, WR Malik Turner, CB Rashard Robinson, DE Bradlee Anae, LB Luke Gifford, DT Ron’Dell Carter

Seattle Seahawks at Washington Football Team

Seahawks: DE Jonathan Bullard, WR Penny Hart, OG Phil Haynes, S Damarious Randall, OT Brandon Shell

Washington: QB Alex Smith, RB Antonio Gibson, LB Kevin Pierre-Louis, LB Cole Holcomb, WR Dontrelle Inman, RB Lamar Miller, OT David Steinmetz

Chicago Bears at Minnesota Vikings

Bears: S Deon Bush, CB Jaylon Johnson, RB Artavis Pierce, OL Lachavious Simmons, CB Buster Skrine

Vikings: WR KJ Osborn, TE Kyle Rudolph, TE Hale Hentges, T Oli Udoh, LB Eric Kendricks, CB Dylan Mabin

New England Patriots at Miami Dolphins

Patriots: RB Damien Harris, WR Donte Moncrief, TE Jordan Thomas, CB Joejuan Williams, QB Brian Hoyer

Dolphins: WR DeVante Parker, WR Jakeem Grant, FB Chandler Cox, DE Jason Strowbridge, OG Ereck Flower. TE Mike Gesicki

Jacksonville Jaguars at Baltimore Ravens

Jaguars: CB Sidney Jones, QB Jake Luton, CB Luq Barcoo, LB Quincy Williams, DT Daniel Ross

Ravens: CB Marcus Peters, DE Calais Campbell, RB Mark Ingram, CB Jimmy Smith, DE Jihad Ward, LB Kristian Welch, C Trystan Colin-Castillo

Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Atlanta Falcons

Buccaneers: TE Antony Auclair, WR Justin Watson, DL Khalil Davis, QB Ryan Griffin, PK Greg Joseph.

Falcons: WR Julio Jones, CB Darqueze Dennard, S Ricardo Allen, DT Marlon Davidson

Detroit Lions at Tennessee Titans

Lions: C Frank Ragnow, WR Kenny Golladay, OT Tyrell Crosby, RB Jonathan Williams, CB Darryl Roberts, OG Logan Stenberg, DE Kareem Martin

Titans: S Kenny Vaccaro, DL Larrell Murchison, CB Kristian Fulton, RB D’Onta Foreman, TE Geoff Swaim, OLB Brooks Reed, OL Daniel Munyer

Houston Texans at Indianapolis Colts

Texans: QB Josh McCown, RB C.J. Prosise, RB Duke Johnson, CB Phillip Gaines, CB John Reid, OT Charlie Heck, DT Andrew Brown

Colts: QB Jacob Eason, WR DeMichael Harris, OT Will Holden, WR Dezmon Patmon, CB Tremon Smith

A Twitter List by Steelersdepot