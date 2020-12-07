Week 13 Sunday Night Game Discussion Thread

With the Pittsburgh Steelers playing on Monday night against the Washington Football Team in Week 13, we’ve had a chance to sit back and watch all of the Sunday NFL games. There is now one Sunday game left and we invite everyone to watch along and chime in below in the comments tonight.
I have added a Sunday night game Twitter feed for the Denver Broncos versus Kansas City Chiefs contest to this post and it should update throughout and include videos. I also have included the inactives for the remaining Week 12 Sunday game.
Denver Broncos at Kansas City Chiefs
Broncos: LB Mark Barron, OL Netane Muti, DT McTelvin Agim, S Trey Marshall, RB Jeremy Cox, CB Kevin Toliver II
Chiefs: DT Khalen Saunders, CB BoPete Keyes, OT Martinas Rankin, LB Darius Harris, DE Tim Ward, TE Ricky Seals-Jones