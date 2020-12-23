Watch: The Depot 180 – December 22nd – Episode 84

Episode 84 – December 22nd, 2020

Were you too busy to keep up with the last couple days of Pittsburgh Steelers news, and don’t know where to start? I’ll help get you caught up on “The Depot 180”. Anything from player news to Steelers transactions, I will help get you up to speed in a quick three minute update.

The Steelers lost their third game in a row and the panic levels are rising surrounding the organization. Today I talked about the contributing factors to the loss against the Cincinnati Bengals, discussed some returning players from the injury report, and talked about Ben Roethlisberger’s no good, very bad game.

