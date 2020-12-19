Watch: The Depot 180 – December 18th – Episode 83

Episode 83 – December 18th, 2020

Were you too busy to keep up with the last couple days of Pittsburgh Steelers news, and don’t know where to start? I’ll help get you caught up on “The Depot 180”. Anything from player news to Steelers transactions, I will help get you up to speed in a quick 3 minute update.

Today I plugged some of the excellent content on the site from the advanced metric breakdowns to the film rooms. I also talked about a center tryout, and the offensive players’ sense of urgency as the season comes to a close.

**If you are having a hard time seeing the video, please check your adblock extension to allow Steelers Depot, or consider buying our ad free version