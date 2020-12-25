Vikings Vs. Saints Week 16 Friday Afternoon Game Open Discussion Thread

Happy Friday and Merry Christmas. Are yinz ready to watch some football this afternoon? I know I am and hopefully we have a great game between the Minnesota Vikings and the New Orleans Saints to get Week 16 of 2020 NFL season underway.

This Friday Christmas afternoon game pits quarterbacks Kirk Cousins and Drew Brees against each other in a key NFC matchup for both teams. The Vikings enter Friday’s game with 6-8 record and are the 9th seed in the NFC while the Saints enter this contest 10-4 and are the second seed in the conference.

Below are the inactive players for the Friday contest and as usual, I have included a Twitter feed which should update automatically throughout the game and include news and videos related to it as it progresses. Feel free to discuss the Friday game in the comment section below.

Thank you to all for stopping by the site and Merry Christmas once again.

Vikings Inactives: LB Todd Davis, LB Troy Dye, FB C.J. Ham, DE Jalyn Holmes, LB Eric Kendricks, RB Alexander Mattison, TE Kyle Rudolph

Saints Inactives: DT Malcom Brown, C Nick Easton, LB Kaden Elliss, DE Trey Hendrickson, OG Andrus Peat, S Marcus Williams

