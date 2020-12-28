The Terrible Podcast – Talking Steelers Colts Recap, Pregame News, Playoffs, Listener Emails & More

Season 11, Episode 62 of The Terrible Podcast is now in the can and in this Monday morning show, Alex Kozora and I get right to talking about the Pittsburgh Steelers Sunday come-from-behind win against the Indianapolis Colts at Heinz Field.

Alex and I recap our initial thoughts of the Steelers Sunday win and then go over the news and notes from before and after the game as it relates to roster moves and injuries.

We dive into our recap of the game and talk about the play of the offense both in the first and second half. We talk about quarterback Ben Roethlisberger finally having success pushing the football down the field and go over the many problems the unit had in the first half. We talk about the running game woes and more in the first half of this show.

Alex and I move on to talk about the play of the Steelers defense against the Colts. We talk about a few individual performances on the defensive side of the football against the Colts and even hit on one new Steelers player briefly.

We wind down this show by talking about what the Steelers might do in Week 17 with several key players against the Cleveland Browns in addition to talking about how the playoffs are shaping up. We close things out by answering several questions we received from listeners.

