The Terrible Podcast – Talking Steelers Colts All-22 Tape, Tomlin Tuesday, Week 17 Sit List, Listener Emails & More

Season 11, Episode 63 of The Terrible Podcast is now in the can and in this Wednesday morning show, Alex Kozora and I get right to talking about the latest Pittsburgh Steelers news following the team’s Sunday home win against the Indianapolis Colts at Heinz Field.

Alex an I recap the moves that have been made the last several days in addition to recapping the prime news on the Steelers that has surfaced the last several days. We then get into recapping what all head coach Mike Tomlin had to say on Tuesday during his weekly press conference.

We parse a lot of Tomlin’s quotes from Tuesday and go over his early plans for the team’s regular season finale on Sunday against the Cleveland Browns. we discuss which players should be rested on Sunday and more.

We talk a lot about the play of several individual players against the Colts after going through the all-22 again. We address several hot take topics once again and that includes quarterbacks being linked to the Steelers in 2021.

A few team award winners were reported late in this show so we jump on that breaking news as well.

We close things out by answering several questions we received from listeners.

