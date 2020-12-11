The Terrible Podcast – Talking Steelers-Bills Preview, Injury Report, Roster Moves, Week 14 Picks, Listener Emails & More

Season 11, Episode 55 of The Terrible Podcast is now in the can and in this Friday show, Alex Kozora and I get right to talking about the Pittsburgh Steelers Thursday injury report and the roster minutia that has and will likely take place ahead of the team’s Sunday night road game against he Buffalo Bills.

We ho over the recent losses at the inside linebacker position and how that’s likely to impact the game against the Bills. We go over which player is likely to wear the communication helmet with the green dot and more.

The Steelers have mad a few other recent transactions so we recap them and quickly give thoughts on the newest outside linebacker Cassius Marsh.

Alex and I are pleased to welcome Matt Parrino from Syracuse.com to the show Friday morning. Matt covers the Bills for the outlet and he’ll be present for the Sunday night game against the Steelers in Buffalo. We spend 30 minutes with Matt previewing the Sunday night game and talking extensively about the Bills franchise and play of the team this season.

Matt is kind enough to give us his prediction for the Sunday night game at the end of the interview. If not already doing so, please follow Matt on Twitter at @MattParrino and thank him for appearing on the Friday show. You can also read Matt’s work online here: https://connect.syracuse.com/staff/mparrino/posts.html

After our interview with Matt is complete, Alex and I move forward with our own preview of the Steelers game against Bills. We talk both sides of the football, keys to the game and much, much more. We also give our predictions for the remaining Week 14 games versus the spreads. We also predict the Steelers game against the Bills.

As usual, we end this episode by answering several emails we have received from listeners.

