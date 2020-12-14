The Terrible Podcast – Talking Steelers-Bills Game Recap, Pregame Moves, Injuries, Listener Emails & More

Season 11, Episode 56 of The Terrible Podcast is now in the can and in this Monday show, Alex Kozora and I get right to talking about the Pittsburgh Steelers Sunday night road loss to the Buffalo Bills.

We get right to our initial thoughts on the Steelers Sunday night road loss and also make sure to cover the pregame news and transactions that took place. We recap the injuries that happened Sunday night as well.

Alex and I then spend the remainder of the Monday show going over the play of the Steelers Sunday night offensive and defensive play in detail. We talk about individual performances, play calling on both sides of the football and much more.

We discuss the pre and post game actions of wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster and tight end Eric Ebron among other things.

As usual, we end this episode by answering several emails we have received from listeners.

